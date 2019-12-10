Story aus Entertainment

Golden Globes 2020: Hollywoods Frauen üben Kritik an den Nominierungen

Kathryn Lindsay
Die Golden Globe Nominierungen wurden gestern Nacht verkündet und wie so oft hat man anscheinend vergessen, dass Frauen in der Filmbranche nicht nur als Schauspielerinnen tätig sind. Zumindest bei den Nominierungen für die beste Regie wurde das deutlich, denn nicht eine einzige Frau wurde in dieser Kategorie nominiert – und das obwohl Filme wie Hustlers und Little Woman existieren. 
Natürlich ist es nicht das erste Mal, dass Hollywood-Frauen nicht genügend Aufmerksamkeit und Achtung schenkt, umso erfreulicher war aber, dass viele weibliche Celebritys diesmal nicht den Mund hielten und ihre Meinung dazu öffentlich machten. 
Schauspielerin Saoirse Ronan zum Beispiel, nominiert als beste Schauspielerin für ihre Rolle in Little Woman, kritisierte die Globes dafür, dass sie nicht auch die Direktorin Greta Gerwig nominiert haben.
„Jo March, eine der inspirierendsten Figuren der Literatur, verkörpern zu dürfen, war eine Ehre für mich“, sagte sie in ihrem Statement zur Nominierung. „Ich bin Greta Gerwig auf ewig dankbar für ihre Führungsstärke und ihre unermüdliche Ausdauer, die diese unglaubliche Besetzung zusammengebracht und ein Umfeld geschaffen haben, in dem wir eine echte Familie werden und diese ganz besondere Geschichte erzählen können. Meine Leistung in diesem Film gehört Greta genauso sehr wie mir selbst und ich teile diese Anerkennung voll und ganz mit ihr“, erklärte sie weiter.
Dann ist da auch noch Ava DuVernay, deren Film When They See Us komplett ignoriert wurde. Reagiert hat sie darauf aber total entspannt:
„Diese Dinge sind wie die Kirsche auf dem Eisbecher. Das Eis schmeckt lecker – egal, ob die Kirsche drauf ist oder nicht. Und dieses hier war besonders köstlich“, schrieb sie und fügte, nachdem die Nichtnominierung ihres Films auf Twitter trendete, später hinzu: „WHEN THEY SEE US ist ein US Trending Topic. Eine gute Sache. Mehr Aufmerksamkeit für [...] das System der Massenkriminalisierung, das diese Nation geschaffen hat.“
Auch Charlize Theron, die für ihre Rolle in Bombshell eine Nominierung absahnte, kritisierte die Entscheidung der Jury und meinte, solche Nominierungen seien „unglaublich frustrierend“, vor allem nachdem so viele Frauen ein besonders kreatives Jahr in Hollywood hatten.
Alma Har'el, die auch keine offizielle Anerkennung für ihren Film Honey Boy erhielt, forderte dagegen, dass wir aufhören, diese Award-Shows als Validation für gute Filme zu betrachten: „Das sind nicht die Menschen, die uns repräsentieren. Sucht nicht nach Gerechtigkeit bei einer Preisverleihung. Wir kreieren eine neue Welt.“
Wenn diese neue Welt Booksmart, The Farewell und A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood umfasst, dann kann sie nur besser sein.
