Just How Accurate Is Hustlers, Really?

In the early days of the con, Barbash would go through her contact list and send men pictures of two of her friends, Marsi Rosen and Karina Pascucci. If the men were interested, they’d take the women out for an evening. Then, amid all the festivities, either Rosen or Pascucci would spike the man’s drink with a blend of MDMA and ketamine. They’d freely use their credit cards and rack up tens of thousands of charges. Pascucci and Rosen would also look for targets in bars.