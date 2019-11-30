This Is How You Ex: Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Spent Friendsgiving Together

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year, but Jennifer Aniston and her crew are making a case for Friendsgiving being the better holiday. They’ve both got good food and good times with loved ones. And sometimes those loved ones include exes, as in the case of Aniston and Justin Theroux. Yes, these two are still pals, as evidenced by the two enjoying Thanksgiving together.
Theroux’s Instagram stories captured their holiday together, along with an A-list crew of pals including Aniston’s BFF Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel, and more for a famous Friendsgiving. He captured Cox, who possibly in the midst of reciting what she is thankful for, says “Jen, I love you so much — Justin, please stop filming me!” Evidently, Theroux was being that annoying person taking videos of everyone at the dinner table. Every holiday meal has one.
Theroux also posted a group photo of the Friendsgiving fam.
Aniston also posted her Thanksgiving moments on Instagram; she made “f*%king enchiladas” for Kimmel, which look really tasty. She placed them on a table with a sign designated them as such, and Kimmel giggled when he saw them. They were apparently a hit, with Cox commenting to say “I Jen...I loved that f*%king enchilada” on her post. I’m going to need the intel on that recipe, stat.
