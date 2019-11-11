It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over on Netflix, despite the fact that it's not even time to start carving up the turkey (or tofurky — do your thing). The streaming service is already dropping holiday-themed romantic comedies that are determined to put you in a good, holiday spirited mood. And the first Christmas movie in Netflix's queue is Let It Snow, streaming now. They probably had most of you at "Snow," but the movie also includes all your favourite young Hollywood starlets (and Joan Cusack!).
The cast of Let It Snow is sort of like the cast of Love Actually, but in a small town and instead of Hugh Grants and Emma Thompsons, it has a bunch of Gen-Zers at the centre of it. The story goes that a fateful snowstorm brings drama and romance to the group of teenagers on one magical Christmas Eve; they’ll have to navigate relationships, breakups, and unrequited love all in one night. The movie is based on a young adult novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, Lauren Myracle, and John Green. With Green contributing to the source material, Let It Snow will surely do all the things we expect from a Green project: crying, smiling, and reflecting back on our teenage selves.
But, you probably don't know all the characters from the new holiday flick and you may not instantly recognise every semi-famous face. But the young cast has all be pretty busy in the YA genre, from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Booksmart. Here's where you've seen them...