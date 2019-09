From Olivia Wilde To Beanie Feldstein: A Quick Guide To Obsessing Over Booksmart

This summer's blockbuster won't star a superhero — it will star two high school girls. But Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) will probably end up being equally as inspiring. In Booksmart, these two freshly-graduated introverts have one night to break free from the academic fastidiousness that normally shackles them to their homes and attend their first real party. It's a familiar premise, but the trailer for the film proves their story is about to go in wildly unprecedented directions.