From Olivia Wilde To Beanie Feldstein: A Quick Guide To Obsessing Over Booksmart

This summer's blockbuster won't star a superhero — it will star two high school girls. But Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) will probably end up being equally as inspiring. In Booksmart, these two freshly-graduated introverts have one night to break free from the academic fastidiousness that normally shackles them to their homes and attend their first real party. It's a familiar premise, but the trailer for the film proves their story is about to go in wildly unprecedented directions.
"It's so warm and loving and it's about female friendship, but it's so smart and it's so cool," Feldstein told Variety at SXSW. "The message of the film is that we're all very multidimensional people, and my character specifically doesn't see that in the rest of her classmates."
Advertisement
The story is not your typical "nerd gets makeover into party girl" that we've seen a thousand times before, but rather, "nerd realises that people can't be classified as just 'nerds' and 'party girls.'" And it comes courtesy of Olivia Wilde, for whom this is her directorial debut.
"We didn't party because we wanted to focus on school and get into good colleges," Feldstein's Molly says in the trailer. "But the irresponsible people who partied also got into those colleges."
Let's meet some of them, shall we? Over on Instagram, the movie's official account has been dropping introductions.
Molly Gordon, Billie Lourd, Jessica Williams, Noah Galvin, Austin Crute, and many more names make up the incredible roster of actors filling out the playful tale.
"Turns out, when you really open up the doors and look at all the talent, you end up with a representative cast because the world is naturally diverse, we just turn it into this very white-washed, tiny section," Wilde also told Variety at SXSW.
Booksmart is directed by a woman, written by women, and already getting overwhelmingly positive reviews, with IndieWire calling it the "best teen party movie since Superbad" and The Hollywood Reporter touting it as "hilarious" and "blazingly paced." Basically, you're right to already be obsessed from the trailer.
Booksmart hits UK cinemas on 27th May
Advertisement