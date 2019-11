It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over on Netflix, despite the fact that it's not even time to start carving up the turkey (or tofurky — do your thing). The streaming service is already dropping holiday-themed romantic comedies that are determined to put you in a good, holiday spirited mood. And the first Christmas movie in Netflix's queue is Let It Snow , streaming now. They probably had most of you at "Snow," but the movie also includes all your favorite young Hollywood starlets (and Joan Cusack!).