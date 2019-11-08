Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Are Cool On Instagram Again

A social media olive branch has been extended. Two years after Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid unfollowed each other on Instagram when Gomez began dating Hadid's ex The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Gomez has reached back out. Us Weekly noticed that Gomez has once again followed Hadid, having ended things with Tesfaye in October 2017.
Hadid and The Weeknd dated for almost two years before they split in 2016 and rekindled things in 2018 before ending for good back in August. With the relationship in the rearview mirror for both women, peace seems achievable. At the time of writing, though, Hadid has yet to follow Gomez back.
Hadid isn't the only woman in her exes' orbits that Gomez has settled things with in recent weeks. Following the release of the single "Lose You To Love Me," fans thought Hailey Bieber, wife of Gomez's ex Justin Bieber, shaded the singer on Instagram. Gomez was quick to squash the rumours.
"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful," she said on Instagram Live. "However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I'm proud of."
All Gomez and Hadid need is some mutual-friend magic by the name of "Taylor Swift slumber party."
