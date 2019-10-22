Watchmen is making the move from page to screen once again. Well, sort of. While it’s inspired by the 1986 graphic novel series, the new HBO show Watchmen is said to only include three characters from the source material. The series is set in the same world as the original story, but takes place 30 years later in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which means the Watchmen cast are, for the most part, playing brand new characters.
Series creator Damon Lindelof wrote a five-page letter to fans of the comic series back in May 2018, when the show was announced. In the message, he said that the show would “remix” the Alan Moore comic and made a biblical comparison. “Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament,” he wrote (via Deadline). “When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen.”
The new (testament) show features a large ensemble cast, so there’s a lot of faces to keep track of and a lot of fans of the comics and new viewers alike to familiarise themselves with. Click through to see which actors are starring, who they’re playing, and a little about each role. In some cases, very little, because details about this thing are scarce.