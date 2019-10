The trailer shows the mounting tension (no, not the sexual tension we have come to expect from the show) in the early towns and states that would become the United States in a matter of years. “I hope you don’t stay,” Claire tells Roger, making her stance clear. She will choose whichever time she believes is safest for her family. Jamie shares her worries and would rather start his life over in an entirely new century than face being separated from those he loves. So what’s the hold-up? Leave those tri-cornered hats and homesteading for a life of bell bottoms jeans and the golden years of rock music. Well, it’s not that simple. Brianna seems to believe they should stay where they call home and the first place they were truly all together as a family, war and dangers be damned.