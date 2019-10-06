Outlander just dropped the trailer for season 5 of the wildly successful Starz series and it looks like the characters we have come to know and love are on the brink of a revolution, if you catch our drift.
Right on the cusp of the American Revolution, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), along with their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin), are faced with a choice, one that Claire feels heavily responsible for. They can stay back in the 1770s and live out the war for independence that they know is hard-fought and dangerous. Or they could go to a safer period, the 1970s, which were in a revolutionary time of their own. Claire believes that if it weren’t for her, none of them would be stuck in this predicament, but if there’s one thing you can count on from all of them, it’s that they will stick together, no matter what.
The trailer shows the mounting tension (no, not the sexual tension we have come to expect from the show) in the early towns and states that would become the United States in a matter of years. “I hope you don’t stay,” Claire tells Roger, making her stance clear. She will choose whichever time she believes is safest for her family. Jamie shares her worries and would rather start his life over in an entirely new century than face being separated from those he loves. So what’s the hold-up? Leave those tri-cornered hats and homesteading for a life of bell bottoms jeans and the golden years of rock music. Well, it’s not that simple. Brianna seems to believe they should stay where they call home and the first place they were truly all together as a family, war and dangers be damned.
We may know how the Revolutionary War and how the 1970s end, but we don’t know the fate of Fraser family, be it in the 18th century or the 20th. The one time we are sure of, is that season 5 of Outlander premieres on February 16, 2020.
