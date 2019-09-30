In the most unhinged scene of this season so far, Kendall, who may or may not be hot, hops on stage during the celebration to honour his father, and starts to take off his jacket, promising an unforgettable tribute. Roman thinks he is going to masturbate onstage to a photo of Logan, but no, it’s actually even more disturbing. Kendall Roy raps. As in, he dances around the stage rapping a song that he himself wrote, with the help of DJ Squiggle. He’s even wearing a personalised baseball jersey with “L OG 50” on the front and “Roy 50” on the back. The “L OG” refers both to a nickname for Logan, “Log,” (which no one except Cousin Greg has ever called him) and L-OG, as in Original Gangster. Kendall, what are you doing?

