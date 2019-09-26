Did Ashton Kutcher Just Respond To All That Unearthed Demi Moore Drama?

On Wednesday, Ashton Kutcher — whose name comes up more than a few times in ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir Inside Out — shared why he decided not to be negative on social media regarding Moore's allegations about him. "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," Kutcher tweeted. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."
The actor then added a quote from his dad:
"Life is good -Larry Kutcher."
This tweet comes after Moore accused Kutcher of cheating on her during their marriage — something she says she initially learned about via a Google alert. In Inside Out, Moore writes that Kutcher asked her to have threesomes with other women, and that while she obliged, she felt "flooded with shame" over it. Later, Moore alleged that Kutcher brought up the couple’s threesomes to defend his cheating.
"Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done," wrote Moore in the book.
Moore also claimed that she broke her sobriety from alcohol after 20 years following Kutcher allegedly declaring that he was unsure if alcoholism was a "real thing".
"I didn't think, This is a kid in his twenties who has no idea what's talking about. I didn't think, I have nearly two decades of sobriety under my belt, and that's a huge accomplishment. Instead, I cast about justifications for his argument," Moore explained in the memoir.
Kutcher has been more private about his 2013 split from Moore. In 2015, he married his That ‘70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, and the couple have two young children, Wyatt and Dimitri. They also have a history of defending their relationship: When false reports of Kutcher and Kunis splitting up hit the internet, the two took to social media to mock the tabloids.
"I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week," Kutcher captioned the video of him and Kunis reading the rumours. "Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."
While Kutcher isn't speaking out on social media about what Moore wrote of him in Inside Out, Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer did. On Tuesday, Cryer responded to claims that Moore took his virginity on Twitter, alleging that while the two did have a brief romance after meeting on the set of No Small Affair, he actually lost his virginity in high school.
"She was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level," Cryer joked, before adding in a follow-up tweet: "I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."
But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019
