Demi Moore Was Told Her Mother Sold Her To Rapist For $500

Demi Moore says she was raped by a man who alleged Moore's mother "sold" her to him.
In a new interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, Moore revealed accounts of her difficult childhood, which is detailed in her new memoir, Inside Out. One of the more harrowing stories includes a time when Moore found an older man she knew in her home, having been given the key. Moore claims the man raped her, and then asked her: "How does it feel to be whored by your mother for 500 dollars?"
When Sawyer asked if Moore believed her mother, who Moore alleged would take her to bars as a teen in order to get attention from men, really "sold" her, Moore said:
"In my deep heart, no, I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way."
Moore also shared that her mother attempted to die by suicide "many, many times," and that she was forced to revive her once by removing pills from her mouth. Moore was 12 at the time, and it was this incident that Moore claimed ended her childhood.
"[It was] a life-changing moment," Moore told Sawyer.
Moore eventually cut off contact with her mother, but the two reconciled before her mother’s death from cancer in 1998. Moore’s father, Danny Guynes, died by suicide in 1980.
A previously revealed excerpt from Inside Out illuminated Moore’s relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. In the book, Moore shares that she had miscarried her and Kutcher’s child, whom she hoped to name Chaplin Ray. Following the trauma, Moore abused Vicodin and alcohol.
Today, Moore is working on strengthening the bond between her and daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis, from whom she was previously estranged.
Watch Demi Moore's interview with Sawyer below.
