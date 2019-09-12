Demi Moore Opens Up About Her Marriage To Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore opened up about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher in a revealing new interview with The New York Times and her new memoir Inside Out.
Moore, who is 15 years older than Kutcher, married the then That ‘70s Show actor in 2005. They quickly became a favorite Hollywood power couple, but in 2011, the pair separated. Their marriage officially ended in 2013, after rumors of infidelity on Kutcher’s part.
In Inside Out, Moore revealed that dating Kutcher gave her an opportunity to “go back in time and experience what it was like to be young.” However, things took a dark turn, Moore told The New York Times, when she became pregnant and lost the child six months into her pregnancy. The miscarriage reportedly led to Moore abusing alcohol and Vicodin. She struggled with substance abuse before learning that Kutcher allegedly cheated on her.
Advertisement
Though Moore’s memoir details her marriage to Kutcher, she told The New York Times that there are no villains.
“I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone [in the book],” Moore said. “It’s a waste of energy.”
In 2018, Kutcher admitted on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he had to sort through some issues from previous relationships.
"I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or anything, and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven," the actor shared. "I typed them all out and sent them. It was almost like an AA exercise, where I was like, 'I probably have done some damage,' so I just cleared [my] palate.”
Kutcher and Moore have since moved on from their marriage. Kutcher went on to wed his That ‘70s Show co-star Mila Kunis in 2015, and the couple now has two children together.
Moore told The New York Times that she has maintained her sobriety and is focused on building a stronger relationship with her children, as well as new projects like TV’s Corporate Animals and the upcoming adaptation of Brave New World.
Refinery29 reached out to Moore and Kutcher for comment.
Advertisement