Some of us watch awards show red carpets to see what celebrities are wearing. Others, to see who they're with.
Well, why not do both? We're gathering up all the cuteness on display at tonight's Emmy Awards, in one convenient place.
As the Emmys purple (not red!) carpet proves, celebrities aren't really just like us. Instead of dealing with a case of the Sunday scaries tonight, they're donning designer finery, borrowed jewels, and heading to the carpet (and everything that comes after).
Here are all your faves with their faves.