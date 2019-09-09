If atumn has you ready for a new streaming TV obsession, you’re not going to want to miss the trailer for Jessica Biel’s new show-within-a-horror-show, Limetown, which has some of the same elements as her last show, The Sinner.
Facebook Watch has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed podcast Limetown, with Biel starring as Lia Haddock. She’s chasing answers behind the disappearance of an entire town, and it just gets creepier and creepier.
Limetown follows Haddock’s American Public Radio journalist as she “unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee,” according the tagline. The Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci co-stars as her uncle Emile, who is among the missing.
How real does the disappearance of the town feel? Biel thought it actually happened. “I thought the podcast was real,” Biel explained to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Ohhh my god, I missed this, how did I miss this? I can’t find it online, I can’t find anything...So for me it was so alive in like, a real way. I had already invested in Lia, in this character, in what was going to happen to her, and what happened to this town.”
Jessica Biel says she thought the fictional investigative podcast #Limetown, which she's adapting for Facebook Watch, was real: "For me, it was so alive" | Variety Studio at #TIFF presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/qTabV0SpBq— Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2019
Biel continued, “We’re close to a time in our culture where what happened, could happen in real life...or is happening probably!”
Much like Julia Roberts' Homecoming, Limetown is based on a podcast and also appears to have multiple layers to the story — there is more here than meets the eye. And, like The Sinner, for which Biel received an Emmy nomination, it seems memories may be questionable. Again, there’s more to Limetown than a simple disappearance — or is there?
Also cast in the show are the Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, most recently seen on Quantico; Kelly Jenrette from The Handmaid’s Tale; and John Beasley of Everwood.
Watch the trailer below. Limetown will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday 16th October; subsequent episodes will drop on a weekly basis on Facebook Watch.
