Karamo Returns To Instagram After Sean Spicer Drama

Karamo Brown is all about breaking down differences and finding harmony when it comes to his role on Queer Eye, but fans were not about that attitude when it came to discovering the Netflix star was cast alongside former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. While Brown initially tweeted that he was “excited to sit down w/ [Spicer] and engage in respectful conversations,” the anger from fans prompted him to shut down some of his social media and take a break. However, he returned to Instagram on Thursday with a message: “No More Tears and No More Holding My Head Low!”
Angry fans felt that Brown’s participation in the series alongside Spicer was not holding the politician accountable for the many mistakes he made during his time in the White House. The backlash got to the point that his “kids/family & I were being threatened by strangers,” he wrote on Instagram. “People who I thought supported & loved me turned their backs on me... saying I was a traitor, a horrible person, delusional and treating me really bad.”
So... some of you may know I deleted my other social media pages and took a long break from posting on ig because I been in a bad state of mind. My kids/family & I were being threatened by strangers... People who I thought supported & loved me turned their backs on me... saying I was a traitor, a horrible person, delusional and treating me really bad... but as I walk into my first dance rehearsal for @dancingabc No More Tears and No More Holding My Head Low! Im playing my favorite/pick me up song from @marenmorris ... taking a deep breath and reminding myself #EverythingsGonnaBeOkay ❤️😘 #ImBack
However, he says he’s walking into his first dance rehearsal with a brand new attitude, and Spicer told Us Weekly the two have already spoken.
“He and I had a really fun talk — not about politics, just about getting to know each other and how excited we are about that opportunity,” he explained. “That’s kind of been his trademark. He has tried to foster a more positive dialogue and he did it again and it was really great, but I felt bad because he was trying to be a good person…He was obviously doing the right and good thing and he has the best intentions. We need more people like him as opposed to fewer. It was a shame that people were so nasty to him.”
