The Long, Complex History Of Justin & Jessica's 13 Reasons Why Relationship

Warning: Mentions of sexual violence and heavy drug use are ahead.
After two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, it's clear the students at Liberty High School have very complicated relationships, whether they be friendships, romances, or everything in-between. Season one of the series revolved around Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Hannah (Katherine Langford) and while season two certainly kept that storyline at the forefront, we switched our focus to what happened in Justin and Jessica's relationship (Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe). Knowing everything that these two have been through, there honestly might not be a way for them to make it work in the end.
How Jessica & Justin Met
Way back when — as we learn via Hannah's tapes — Jessica, Hannah, and Alex (Miles Heizer) were inseparable best friends. Eventually, Jessica and Alex start dating, which leads them to drift apart from Hannah. And then after that, Jessica and Alex break up, which leads her to meet and start dating Justin after the spend time together in summer school.
Why Jessica & Justin Broke Up
Then, Jessica throws a party at her house. This is where things start to fall apart. Jessica has a little too much to drink and passes out. Justin is well aware of this and leaves her in her bed, untouched. However, as he's leaving the room he runs into Bryce (Justin Prentice) who knows Jessica is unconscious on the bed. He pushes by Justin and into her bedroom, where he then rapes her while Hannah is hiding in the closet.
Jessica can only vaguely remember parts of this (reinforced by what she hears on Hannah's tapes), and later asks Justin about it. Trying to cover up what happened, Justin tells her that the two of them had sex and that she enjoyed herself. She learns the truth later, and Bryce actually has the gall to text her to ask if she's okay, signifying that he doesn't believe what he did was rape. Jessica later tells her father what happened.
Following this, as you can probably guess, Jessica and Justin break up though he begs and pleads for her to give him a second chance. However, Jessica wants nothing to do with Justin after what he did (and didn't do).
When season two starts Justin is living on the streets, addicted to heroin, and trying to talk to Jessica anyway he can; she still doesn't want to talk to him. Eventually, Clay brings Justin home with him so he can testify during the Baker Family's trial that they've brought against the school for Hannah's death. But, before any of this can happen, Justin has to detox, which is easier said than done. While Justin gives off the appearance throughout the rest of the season that he's now clean, he's still secretly using heroin.
When Jessica & Justin Get Back Together
Slowly, Jessica and Justin reconcile over their shared trauma, and the two of them even go to the police to report Bryce for raping Jessica. However, this also gets Justin arrested, since he technically is an accomplice to her rape. He is sentenced to probation and juvenile detention and to help him get (and stay) clean, Clay's parents officially adopt him. Later, at the Spring Fling dance, Justin and Jessica run into each other and have sex in the locker room.
That could be the end of the season for them — and a semi-happy one at that — but unfortunately this couple then gets dragged into Tyler's (Devin Druid) planned school shooting at the very end of the episode, as Justin and Jessica head outside to find Clay holding an automatic weapon. Now, on top of everything else they've been through, the duo are part of this ordeal and we'll find out if they can make their relationship work at all in season three.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit FRANK or call 0300 123 6600 for friendly, confidential advice. Lines are open 24 hours a day.
