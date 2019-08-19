Tiffany Haddish’s catchphrase, “she ready,” isn’t just applicable to the Girls’ Trip star — it’s also how the comedian describes her six friends and fellow stand-ups she hand-picked to feature in her new Netflix series, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.
Her plan all along was to bring her talented pals along for the ride once she struck it big. And after her buzzy turn in Girls’ Trip, she made good on her promise to them.
“Literally, when I met everybody, I was like, Don’t worry, when I make it, I’m gonna come back and get you and we’re going to the top,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview about the new Netflix series, which consists of six half-hour stand-up specials highlighting each of her friends (who also happen to be her favourite stand-ups).
Later in that same interview, Haddish reportedly broke down crying thinking about the promise she made to her friends — and how there are dozens more pals she’d love to take with her, should Netflix choose to order a second season of the series, which is also produced by Wanda Sykes.
Now that you've had time to hear each of Haddish's friends on the series, which dropped the second weekend of August, read on to learn more about the six stars-to-be Haddish chose for They Ready, including Tracey Ashley, Flame Monroe, Aida Rodriguez, Marlo Williams, April Macie, and Chaunté Wayans (yes, from that Wayans family).