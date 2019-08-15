KURBO.— Anna Sweeney MS, CEDRD-S (@DietitianAnna) 13 August 2019
I thought that I hated Weight Watchers. I have not hated them as much as I do right now.
Making weight loss trendy for children is making the development of eating disorders easier and trendier. I am not here for this.
This new app #kurbo by WW is disgusting! And it is out right dangerous! Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses and teaching young people these messages is WRONG!— Hope Virgo (@HopeVirgo) 14 August 2019
If you agree with me that this app should be shut down NOW please do RT! #kurbokills #eatingdisorders pic.twitter.com/GscM46j02D
I’m trying to focus on work, but I’m fighting tears.— Christyna Johnson, MS, RDN, LDN (@encouragingRD) 14 August 2019
Tears for each precious child that will be subjected to #Kurbo. I was that child forced on a diet. I also became that teenager with an eating disorder. And the adult in quasi-recovery.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
Hey @weightwatchers. Yes, you.— Josée Sovinsky, RD ☕️ (@JoseeSovinskyRD) 14 August 2019
🚫 Putting kids on diets is NEVER okay. 🚫
Even if you call it a lifestyle change. And give them a free app.
I have enough struggling clients. You don’t need to create more.
Sincerely,
A Concerned Eating Disorder Dietitian
This is fucking gross. Yeah let’s trigger eating disorders and feelings of unworthiness in our kids! Well done @WeightWatchers_ - jerks https://t.co/Cj1lflQHr3— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) 14 August 2019