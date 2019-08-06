A Look Inside Meghan Markle's Former Los Angeles Home, Now Listed For £1.5 Million

How do the royals live? We’ve imagined what the nursery at Frogmore Cottage might look like, and we even know exactly the brand of fan that kept Queen Elizabeth II cool during the latest heatwave.
Meghan Markle’s journey to royalty, meanwhile, both confirms and defies everything Americans have ever known about the British monarchy. The girl next door actually does marry a prince and becomes a royal herself. But, to our surprise, said girl next door also did a stint as a minor network television star first. She also lived in a relatively humble LA house that has just recently hit the market.
Yes, the now-Duchess owned and lived in this house during her first marriage to producer Trevor Engelson, from 2011 to 2013.
The home, listed at $1.8 million, (£1.5m) is near Hancock Park and within reach of Hollywood. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it is ideal for raising a typical American family. And with an open floor plan, ceilings dotted with recessed lighting and golden finishes throughout, this house looks nothing like the Old World structures that Meghan Markle is probably used to these days.
There are rumours that Markle and her husband are looking to buy a Los Angeles property to be close to the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, but it’s likely that their new home would be a step up from Meghan’s pre-Suits outpost.
