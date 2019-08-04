View this post on Instagram
Um... Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!
I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019
Any member of congress who is not actively in the fight for gun safety reform, is not fit to represent us. Period. The inaction is reprehensible. 2 mass shootings in 24 hours? We simply can’t stand by and let this continue to happen. #VoteThemOut— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 4, 2019
Heartbroken hearing the news from El Paso. Sending my thoughts and prayers to all the victims and families. So sad. So senseless. We need change.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 4, 2019
Malls, elementary schools, workplaces, food festivals, concerts, movie theaters, places of worship— our lack of responsible #guncontrolnow laws are destroying innocent lives everywhere. My heart is devastated for all the victims & their families.— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) August 4, 2019
There are no words. My heart breaks for the friends and families of the El Paso victims. Praying for all of you. We must do more to stop these senseless acts of gun violence.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019
Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019
Friendly reminder: there has been more than 1 mass shooting per day (251 in total) this year... and of the people who didn’t die and went to the hospital, just remember that 62% of all American bankruptcies are due to medical bills. #GodBlessAmerica— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 4, 2019
YES @Walmart YOU SHOULD CHANGE COURSE https://t.co/LKXRQ9gjGn— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) August 3, 2019
When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019