You're Absolutely Not Prepared For Taylor Swift & Co. In The First Cats Trailer

Much like the passing of time, there's nothing you can do to stop Tom Hooper's live-action adaptation of the wild musical, Cats — so you might as well get on board. If the uncomfortably prestigious behind-the-scenes video that was released earlier this week didn't prompt you to surrender at the altar of Andrew Lloyd Webber, then the first official trailer for the film will certainly do the trick.
Universal Pictures UK tweeted out the video to unsuspecting internet users on Thursday evening, and oh, wow, is it something. Starring Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo, Cats has promised a "live action" retelling that also incorporates fur that also shrinks the humans playing the cats down to scale. It's like Honey, I Shrunk The Kids meets Homeward Bound meets...all the games of pretend you used to play as a kid?
One night. One chance. Watch the #CatsMovie trailer now. pic.twitter.com/7XwCx79xOh— Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) July 18, 2019
This trailer allegedly answers the question of how exactly a live-action movie about cats starring humans is possible, but I'm still processing, with visions of tiny humans, big furniture, and Cat-In-The-Hat-type face makeup swirling in my brain. But I guess you have to hand it to them: the live-action Cats is exactly what it sounds like, and even if you can't bring yourself to look at the screen (or, maybe, look away), you'll still have the incredible music to listen to.
CATS looks great!— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 18, 2019
(i joke but this is literally what CATS looks like god help us all) pic.twitter.com/PiDxwQ0hmz
Cats premieres this December.
