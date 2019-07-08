Some People Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating An L.A. Laker — & Here’s Why

When it comes to romantic relationships, Kendall Jenner is notoriously more private than her sisters. But following her May split from Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, some are speculating Jenner’s dating a new basketball player: Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma.
In Jenner’s Instagram stories, she shared videos and pics from her Fourth of July celebration in Malibu on what looked like a luxurious yacht with a small group of friends including Kuzma and Fai Khadra and Anastasia Karanikolaou, two old friends of Jenner’s. After paparazzi took photos of Jenner and Kuzma at this gathering, with rumors rolling on Twitter (and in Kuzma’s Instagram comments) that the two might be more than friends.
Advertisement
Later that night, the group headed to L.A.’s annual Bootsy Bellows Fourth of July party, which was held this year at Nobu. The party typically draws a large and star-studded crowd, and this year, Simmons was reportedly at the same event. Things weren’t awkward, though — an unnamed source told E! News that Jenner and Simmons had a run-in, but didn’t speak at all.
Simmons and Jenner reportedly dated for over a year, and a source close to Jenner told People that the two were just going on a break so that Jenner could spend more time with family and friends.
So what do we know about Kuzma? At 23 years old, the basketball player is reportedly worth $3 million, according to Celeb Net Worth. Originally from Flint, MI, he currently lives in L.A., where he’s a power forward for the Lakers. Kuzma was named a part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team following his first NBA season in 2017. And, according to his Instagram, he can also seriously rock a Baja poncho.
Of course, this is all just speculation. Jenner and Kuzma don’t even follow each other on Instagram, and he didn’t show up in any of her photos from her Thursday boat trip, which included a video of some dolphins and a sweet beach shot with Gigi. While a rep for Jenner has not responded to Refinery29's request for comment, a rep for Kuzma says, "The rumor is a publicity stunt for Kendall."
Advertisement
Perhaps it's not a happily ever after, but it's certainly a glamorous way to spend their holiday.
Advertisement