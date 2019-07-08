Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: Kill Me

Celeste is trying out some radical honesty with Max and Josh (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti). She tells them up front that their grandma wants her to live with them, but the boys want to stay in their house with their mom. Of course they do! This is the only home they’ve known, and their last connection to their father. (I am a little confused how Celeste can still afford this home since she hasn’t been working, and it’s been over a year since his death.) Her moment of honesty with them comes after another lash-out, which makes me reluctantly agree with Mary Louise: Celeste needs anger management. She needs to continue to go to therapy; she needs to go to anger management; and she needs to stop self-harming. Although, based on her night with the bartender and her flashbacks to bathroom sex with another man, she might not be the one causing bruises on her arms and wrists. If Celeste is sleeping with other men, like Dr. Andrea Reisman (Robin Weigert) suggested, then good for her! I just hope she is being strategic about it since Mary Louise is currently building a case to prove she is an unfit mother. Based on these flashbacks, there’s room for judgement.