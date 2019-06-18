Lena Headey Finally Admits Game Of Thrones Did Cersei Dirty

While many fans of Game Of Thrones had a whole petition's worth of complaints about how the long-running HBO series came to an end, stars like Sophie Turner defended the creators' choices. Lena Headey, however, has her own opinions. In an interview, the actress who brought Cersei to live for eight twisted seasons got real about how some of the storylines ended — particularly her own.
"I will say I wanted a better death," she told the Guardian. "Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted."
Yes, despite Cersei's years of cruelty and elaborate attacks, her death was rather simple; she was crushed under her castle as the city crumbled. Maybe it's a nice metaphor, but it meant her final scene was somewhat lackluster — especially for someone who once destroyed an entire city with Dragonfire.
The actress said she has a few other "gripes," but that she hasn't "sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet." Now that sit-down is what the HBO documentary that followed the show's finale should have been about.
While Game Of Thrones may be over, George R.R. Martin's world will live on thanks to the prequel currently in the works. Tentatively titled Bloodmoon, the super-secret series stars Naomi Watts and a number of other faces to tell the stories of Westeros' fabled history. Of course, there's also George R.R. Martin's long-awaited books themselves, but if any situation warranted a drunken sit-down, it's that one.
