Hilary Duff Just Stepped Out With The Perfect Summer Haircut

There's a certain satisfaction that comes with a summer trim. It's not a six-inch chop that everyone in your office will notice (and comment on) immediately, but simply a dusting of dead, split ends that will make you feel like a fresher, healthier, and happier version of yourself.
If anyone can make the case for the power of a barely-there haircut, it's Hilary Duff. The actress just posted an Instagram selfie to promote her newest season of Younger, and she's never looked better. After taking in her gorgeous, monochromatic makeup, we noticed something else slightly different about the star: Her hair is the tiniest bit shorter, and it looks good.
With Duff's new fringe now blending seamlessly into her loose, sunny-blonde waves, her hair basically screams summer. Nine Zero One hairstylist Jill Buck and makeup artist Allan Avendaño are to thank for the sun-kissed look. "Thank you @allanface @jill901 + @highheelprncess for really turning this girl around from what she looked like rolling out of bed this am," Duff wrote in her caption.
While we're not sure exactly how many inches of bright blonde highlights were snipped away before the shot was taken, we do know that Duff's very long, blonde hair has never looked fresher. Which further confirms our initial hypothesis: an itty-bitty trim can be a total summer game-changer.
