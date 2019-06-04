What Clues Can We Gather From This New Stranger Things 3 Poster?

It’s been well over a year since fans received a fresh batch of Stranger Things episodes. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer for all the sci-fi drama to hit Netflix. Season 3 of Stranger Things finally drops July 4, answering all our questions about the brand-new Starcourt Mall, that questionable relationship between Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono), and, of course, the new dangers lurking in Hawkins. While the trailer for the upcoming season teased how “one summer can change everything,” the new poster may offer some fun, yet-to-be-unveiled clues about the season to come.
Netflix shared the poster on Tuesday, and in typical nostalgia-loving Stranger Things fashion, it’s bathing in an ‘80s aesthetic. The poster features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) prominently, and, once again, she’s moving things with her mind and making her nose bleed. The difference here is that her hair is all grown out, and she’s rocking a very era-appropriate scrunchie.
The reason why Eleven is utilising her powers likely has to do with the stranger thing in the centre of the poster: a monster we have yet to name, but certainly looks as vicious as any Demogorgon. Is this monster the reason why all the rats at the bottom of the poster look, well, very dead? Maybe — or maybe it has to do with whatever factor that bad boy Billy is standing in front of. Could it be a shell business for something more sinister, a la the power plant in Hawkins? And what of the man standing to the left of the poster? It’s difficult to tell what he’s holding, but he looks quite intimidating.
Some fun details featured on the poster include Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) looking positively sleuth-y. Nancy’s holding a pen and paper while Jonathan is photographing something with his camera. They’ve come a long way since that time Steve (Joe Keery) smashed Jonathan’s camera on the ground. Speaking of, Netflix’s favourite babysitter and mom has a new job: He’s working at the Starcourt Mall, alongside Robin (Maya Hawke.) Specifically, the duo are working at “Scoops Ahoy,” an ice cream shop that Netflix definitely needs to make a pop-up for in major cities.
Of course, this is just a small peek at the drama that will likely unfold on Stranger Things this season. We still don’t know how the new monster arrives to town, or whether its presence will affect the budding romance between Eleven and Mike (Finn Wolfhard), or how Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) will try to protect their kids from the interdimensional aliens invading their Indiana hometown. One thing is certain: It’s going to be quite a strange summer.
