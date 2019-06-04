"Getting the details right and not falling prey to caricature was one of the ways we showed respect to the people who lived through it. Little things are important things. Here’s an example. There’s a shot where one of our characters, Dyatlov, is walking in the morning to work. He’s bringing his lunch. I wrote that he had a little paper bag for his lunch. Someone comes up to me and says, ‘We actually didn’t do that for lunch. We’d put our lunch in a briefcase.’ I was like well, okay – but that’s a little strange for an American audience, because that’s more what a lawyer or businessman would use, and Dyatlov is more blue collar. I didn't want to be confuse them. Later on, someone came up to me and said, ‘By the way, I don’t know if someone mentioned it to you but we never used a paper bag, we used a briefcase.’ A third person said, ‘So and so wanted you to know that his father used to walk to work with a briefcase.’ And I was like, OK — I get it, it’s a briefcase."