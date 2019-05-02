On April 25, 1986, one of the reactors at the the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant malfunctioned. Plumes of radioactive smoke rose in the town of Pripyat, Ukraine, signaling the start of the worst nuclear disaster in history. The meltdown released the equivalent of 500 Hiroshima bombs into the atmosphere. In the opening days of the accident, 32 people died, and more suffered from radiation burns; anywhere between 4,000 and 60,000 later died of cancer and radiation-caused illnesses. Pripyat was declared uninhabitable for at least 3,000 years.
Those are the broad strokes of the Chernobyl disaster, the things you can recite from history class. But the HBO show Chernobyl, out Monday, May 6, reveals the lesser-known details about the accident — like how much worse it could have been.
Advertisement
Most of the mini-series characters are based on real people. However, the actors are not from the region, and don't pretend to be."We had a long discussion about the Russian accents," Emily Watson, who plays intrepid nuclear scientist Ulana Khomyuk, told Refinery29 at a press junket in New York. "I think I would've been ridiculous." Watson said her costar, Stellan Skarsgard, perfected a response to people who questioned why Chernobyl wasn't made in the Russian language: "Hamlet wasn't written in Danish."
Here's the extraordinary history behind each of the characters.
1 of 6
Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson)
Who Is She? Ulana is a nuclear scientist from nearby Belarus. When she detects radioactive dust in the air and realizes something terrible happened at Chernobyl, she travels to the site to investigate.
Is She Based On A Real Person? No, she's created from a composite of men and women scientists who pursued an answer to the Chernobyl disaster.
2 of 6
Valery Legasov (Jared Harris)
Who Is He? Legasov is a Soviet chemist sent to investigate what actually happened at Chernobyl.
Is He Based On A Real Person? Yes, Valery Legasov was a brilliant Soviet chemist who headed the commission that investigated the Chernobyl meltdown. In addition to widespread sickness, the months following the Chernobyl meltdown were marked by cover-ups and misdirections. Legasov was remembered for his commitment to spreading the truth of what really caused the meltdown, even in defiance of the government. Having been exposed to radiation at the site, he took his own life at age 51.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Boris Shcherbina (Stellan Skarsgard)
Who Is He? In Chernobyl, Boris is skeptical of the disaster's impact. Valery Legasov must convince him that the danger is real, and it's not going away.
Is He Based On A Real Person? Definitely. Boris Shcherbina was deputy head of the Soviet government. On the morning of the accident, he was summoned to Prypiat. By the time he arrived 18 hours later, the city was in disarray — no officials had dealt with the aftermath. Shcherbina was in charge of designing "next steps" for the world's worst nuclear disaster.
4 of 6
Anatoly Dyatlov (Paul Ritter)
Who Is He? Dyatlov was the supervisor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. He's present as the disaster unfolds. In fact, he was the one who ordered the test of Reactor 4, which led to the meltdown.
Is He Based On A Real Person? Yes. Dyatlov was the deputy chief-engineer at Chernobyl. He'd been working around nuclear facilities since the start of his career, and had experienced a nuclear accident before Chernobyl. Along with five other officials, Dyatlov was sent to prison for his role in the disaster. He maintained he wasn't responsible. According to the New York Times, Dyatlov blamed the "vague and uncoordinated administrative system of the Soviet nuclear power authority" and the flawed design of the reactor itself.
5 of 6
Lyudmilla Ignatenko (Jessie Buckley)
Who Is She? Lyudmilla is the wife of a Vasily, a firefighter who was a first responder.
Is She Based On A Real Person? She is real— and she wrote a memoir about her tragic Chernobyl experiences. The firefighters went into the power plant gravely unprepared – they had no radiation suits, no respirators. So, the radiation affected them far more quickly. Lyudmilla defied the hospital's orders not to spend time with her husband. Lyudmila still likes in Ukraine and, like many of the people affected by the meltdown, suffers from health issues.
6 of 6
Vasily Ignatenko (Adam Nagaitis)
Who Is He? Vasily is a firefighter from the town of Pripyat.
Is He Based On A Real Person? The character of Vasily is entirely real. His story is representative of the firefighters who went into the disaster site without proper preparation. Their health decline was speedy and shocking. In the immediate days after Chernobyl, the Soviet government relied on firefighters, miners, and soldiers, to avoid further disaster. All in all, over 600,000 people were sent in to clean up Chernobyl. All were exposed to extreme doses of radiation, shortening their lifespans. More than 4,000 died from radiation-caused cancers, and 70,000 were left disabled.
Advertisement