Anatoly Dyatlov (Paul Ritter)

Dyatlov was the supervisor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. He's present as the disaster unfolds. In fact, he was the one who ordered the test of Reactor 4, which led to the meltdown.Yes. Dyatlov was the deputy chief-engineer at Chernobyl. He'd been working around nuclear facilities since the start of his career, and had experienced a nuclear accident before Chernobyl. Along with five other officials, Dyatlov was sent to prison for his role in the disaster. He maintained he wasn't responsible. According to the New York Times , Dyatlov blamed the "vague and uncoordinated administrative system of the Soviet nuclear power authority" and the flawed design of the reactor itself.