Don't Ask Taylor Swift If She's Ready To Settle Down Just Because She's Turning 30

Taylor Swift is a wildly successful, internationally beloved superstar who has played an instrumental role in shaping the sound of pop music over the last decade. She is also a young woman about to turn 30 — which means that she, like so many young women virtually everywhere, still has to sort through questions about marriage, children, and "settling down."
But Swift is not here for it. During an interview with Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Swift was asked whether turning 30 was a “turning point” for her, and if she thought she was ready to take her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to the next step. She very politely shut that down, and she shut it down fast.
“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” Swift said, according to Entertainment Tonight (and fans who translated the interview). “So I'm not going to answer that question now.”
She did, however, talk about what turning 30 actually means to her.
“We are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” she told RTL later in the interview. “I definitely plan to try and fail things in my 30s as well. But I expect that in our 30s we feel a little better of who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens.”
While marriage and kids might not be Swift’s priorities right now, her 30s are already shaping up to be an exciting stage in her life and career. She’s getting ready to drop a new album (her seventh, a massive achievement in its own right) and is in the process of planning what will likely be a giant international tour. She might also decide to venture into other creative endeavors — could a fashion line be on the way?
Swift and her fans have a lot to look forward to this coming decade, whether or not marriage is in the picture. But one thing seems certain: she’s not settling down any time soon.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the outlet that questioned Swift.
