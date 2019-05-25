Ikea's New Limited Collection Is All About The Artisan Finish

Like March's Överallt range, Ikea's latest limited collection is definitely a bit special. It's called Annanstans, and it's the result of a collaboration between designer Martin Bergström and artisans in India, Romania and Thailand.
The collection includes tableware, cushion covers and even a kaftan, and it's socially-conscious as well as super-affordable. Ikea says that the artisans who crafted the range work for four social enterprises that are long-term partners of the Swedish furniture brand.
According to Ikea, these enterprises (Industree and Rangsutra in India, Doi Tung in Thailand and Mesteshukar Butiq in Romania) "all help to create social change for marginalised communities, as well as to support traditional handicrafts".
Designer Bergstrom says of the range: "Annastans is a handcrafted and limited collection which makes every item a bit different but also special. When the products are sold out, they're sold out. You can't just go out and buy a new one. I want people to think of their pieces like new friends in their home. Someone you want to take good care of for a long time."
The range will arrive in Ikea stores in June, but click through the slideshow for a sneak preview now. Basically, we stan Annanstans already.