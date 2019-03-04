Two years ago at the Design Indaba Festival in Cape Town, Ikea teamed up with a group of designers, architects, artists and creatives from five African countries. The resulting collaboration is called Överallt – which fuses aspects of African fashion, sculpture, architecture and furniture design. The collaboration centres around "modern urban rituals" and the importance they play in the home with the aim of bringing cultures together and tapping into the creative explosion happening around Africa. The result is a collection of chairs, soft furnishings, storage and kitchenware that mixes modern ideas with traditional craft.
Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader from Ikea UK and Ireland says: "The collection has a number of fantastic pieces inspired by African and Scandi design to create a modern look for urban living. For example, the Överallt chair, in natural, untreated plywood is the perfect blank canvas – its sleek architectural design looks great by itself, but encourages you to put your own touch on it. Moreover, with no screws required, the chair is functional easy to assemble. To personalise the chair, use African inspired prints from the textiles to add a pop of colour."