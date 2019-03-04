Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader from Ikea UK and Ireland says: "The collection has a number of fantastic pieces inspired by African and Scandi design to create a modern look for urban living. For example, the Överallt chair, in natural, untreated plywood is the perfect blank canvas – its sleek architectural design looks great by itself, but encourages you to put your own touch on it. Moreover, with no screws required, the chair is functional easy to assemble. To personalise the chair, use African inspired prints from the textiles to add a pop of colour."