Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free

As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive change. Prada is the latest luxury design house to take a real step toward sustainability. On Wednesday, the Prada Group has announced that as of Spring Summer 2020, Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe brands will no longer use animal fur in its designs or new products. The existing fur products will be sold until the quantities run out.
“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy — reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States - is an extension of that engagement,” Miuccia Prada said in a press release. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”
“The Fur Free Alliance applauds the Prada Group for going fur-free," Joh Vinding, Chairman of the Fur Free Alliance said in the same press release announcing the new initiative. “The Prada Group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers’ changing attitudes towards animals.”
Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, and Burberry have already joined the fight against fur, but time will tell which other brands will follow Prada's lead and cease the use of exotic skins.
