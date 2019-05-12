Some Of Your Pop Culture Faves Are On The 'Rich List' This Year

The Sunday Times Rich List has become kind of a national institution. Billing itself as "the definitive guide to wealth", it's been ranking the UK's 1,000 richest people or families every year since 1989. The fortunes it assigns to people aren't official, obviously, because no one rich, poor or in between agrees to show their bank balance to a complete stranger. But its estimations are widely respected, and tend to become a big talking point on Twitter.
The Rich List now has some interesting spin-offs, too, including the 'Giving List' of people who donate super-generously to charity, and the 'Young Rich List' of very wealthy people aged 30 or under. It's on this list that you'll find some familiar faces from the worlds of film, TV, fashion and music.
Ed Sheeran appears fifth on this list with an estimated fortune of £160 million. The singer-songwriter "is thought to have earned more during 2018 than any musician has in a single year", says the Sunday Times: a massive £80 million, meaning his wealth has doubled in 12 months.
Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint all appear on the list, with estimated fortunes of £90 million, £52 million and £34 million respectively. The Sunday Times reckons that actress and activist Watson took home a £17 million pay cheque from 2017's Beauty and the Beast movie because "her agent successfully negotiated a cut of the box office fees". Nice work, tbh.
All five members of One Direction make the list individually; solo star and budding style icon Harry Styles is highest in 10th place with an estimated fortune of £58 million. Brit Award winners Little Mix appear as a group with an estimated collective fortune of £45 million.
Other musicians on the list include Stormzy, whose fortune is pegged at £16 million, and Rita Ora, who's thought to be worth £18 million. "Lucrative commercial deals, including with Adidas and Calvin Klein, and a sizeable property portfolio raise her wealth," says the Sunday Times.
Model-actress Cara Delevingne is valued at £22 million – a £5 million rise from last year's estimate.
Oh, and Adele doesn't appear on the 'Young Rich List' because she recently turned 31, but she does feature on the main Rich List thanks to an estimated fortune of £150 million.
