Some Of Your Pop Culture Faves Are On The 'Rich List' This Year

The Sunday Times Rich List has become kind of a national institution. Billing itself as "the definitive guide to wealth", it's been ranking the UK's 1,000 richest people or families every year since 1989. The fortunes it assigns to people aren't official, obviously, because no one rich, poor or in between agrees to show their bank balance to a complete stranger. But its estimations are widely respected, and tend to become a big talking point on Twitter