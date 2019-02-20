The Winners Of The 2019 Brit Awards Have Been Announced

They came, they saw and they just about conquered. That's right, kids. The 2019 BRIT Awards have been and gone. Some of the biggest names in music (it seems many of them had other things to do) gathered on Wednesday night to find out who was worthy of taking home one of those solid glass trophies and, for the most part, the winners list is pretty much as we expected. Allow me to run you through it...
Funnily enough, Calvin Harris, A.K.A the man behind the soundtrack to all university club nights in the 2010s, won his first Brit award this evening, which he shared with Dua Lipa for their single "One Kiss."
Meanwhile Little Mix scooped the award for best video which we totally saw coming. This award was public voted and when Mixers (Little Mix fans, keep up) need to rally behind their girls, they bloody well do.
Jack Whitehall was back as host for 2019, and I'm sure you'll be pleased to hear that he survived the gig. A couple of awkward gags here and sips from pop stars' Prosecco glasses there, and it was all standard banter-full procedure. And though the world was thoroughly excited to hear that Hugh Jackman of Wolverine fame was on hand to open the show with a Greatest Showman performance, it was really P!nk - winner of the Outstanding Contribution To Music accolade - who brought the house down with a powerful medley right at the end of the night.
Not a single person on the planet was surprised to hear that Ed Sheeran won the Global Success Award for the second year in a row, and we'd already been given a heads up about new comer Sam Fender, who beat out Mahlia and Lewis Capaldi for the coveted Critics Choice Award.
Sure, we were at least a little pleased to see that British female artists lead the way when the nominations were announced, but it wasn't quite reflected in the winners list tonight when the awards for Best Group and Album went to The 1975 and Breakthrough Act was won by Tom Walker - Twitter seemed especially surprised that neither Jorja Smith nor Mabel took home the latter award, even though it was one of the two public voted categories. Jorja did take home the award for British Female Solo Artist, though. A hearty round of applause for a worthy winner here.
Sadly, none of the international male, female or group contenders were able to make it down to Greenwich for the ceremony, but the winners of the three categories did take the time to send over pre-recorded videos to say thank you for their awards. The highlight? When Beyoncé and Jay Z (that's The Carters to you) accepted the trophy for Best International Group in front of a framed picture of Megan Markle in a bold reference to their "Apeshit" video. Keep an eye out for all the talk about how they've retrospectively referenced Markle as one of culture's most prevalent women of colour worth celebrating, especially in the midst of all the shit she's been having to put up with from the tabloids recently. For now, read on to see the full list of winners below.
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith - Winner
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra - Winner
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Single
Anne-Marie, "2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss" - Winner
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato, "Solo"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
George Ezra, "Shotgun"
Jess Glynne, "I'll Be There"
Ramz, "Barking"
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen, "These Days"
Sigala & Paloma Faith, "Lullaby"
Tom Walker, "Leave A Light On"
British Group
The 1975 - Winner
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
The 1975, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships - Winner
Anne-Marie, Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine, High As Hope
George Ezra, Staying At Tamara's
Jorja Smith, Lost & Found
British Artist Video Of The Year (Public Voted)
Anne-Marie, "2002"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - "Solo"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen, "Breathe"
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack, "Rise"
Liam Payne & Rita Ora "For You" (Fifty Shades Freed)
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj, "Woman Like Me" - Winner
Rita Ora, "Let You Love Me"
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen, "These Days"
British Breakthrough Act (Public Voted)
Ella Mai
IDLES
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker - Winner
International Male Solo Artist
Drake - Winner
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande - Winner
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters - Winner
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
Critics' Choice
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
Sam Fender - Winner
British Producer
Calvin Harris
Outstanding Contribution To Music
P!nk
