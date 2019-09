The Winners Of The 2019 Brit Awards Have Been Announced

Sadly, none of the international male, female or group contenders were able to make it down to Greenwich for the ceremony, but the winners of the three categories did take the time to send over pre-recorded videos to say thank you for their awards. The highlight? When Beyoncé and Jay Z (that's The Carters to you) accepted the trophy for Best International Group in front of a framed picture of Megan Markle in a bold reference to their "Apeshit" video . Keep an eye out for all the talk about how they've retrospectively referenced Markle as one of culture's most prevalent women of colour worth celebrating, especially in the midst of all the shit she's been having to put up with from the tabloids recently. For now, read on to see the full list of winners below.