The Brit Awards' Cringiest Ever Moments

Though it's the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, the Brit Awards don't always make the headlines for the right reasons. Egos, booze, and live television is a potent combo not necessarily ripe for a sophisticated spectacle, and a standard Brit Awards ceremony can be filled with more awkward moments than an episode of Eating With My Ex.
It's unclear why the Brits elicit such squirm-inducing events. Perhaps it's because in comparison to say, the Grammys, it appears a little bit budget, a little less polished. Plus, the Grammys never had to deal with the boorishness of Britpop. Then there's the free bar. Whereas American stars will keep their cool and show a little restrain, British celebs are likely to drink everything in sight before propositioning someone for a fight. God bless 'em.
As 2019's award show approaches, featuring performances from Jorja Smith, Sam Smith and Little Mix, here's a reminder of some of the most memorable moments from ceremonies past. We'll warn you now: many of them walk a very thin line between hilarious and totally cringeworthy. We can't wait to see who will stumble onto the stage uninvited tomorrow night.