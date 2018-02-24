No, That Wasn't A Random Drunk Girl Photobombing Liam & Cheryl At The Brits

Fame is so fickle. You can start the evening on the red carpet, railing against sexism in the music industry. A couple of hours later, and you're the "mystery drunk woman" photobombing British sweethearts Liam Payne and Cheryl.
Just ask Este Haim, whose attendance at Wednesday night's Brit Awards in London was somewhat marred by her animated appearance as she sat behind the One Direction singer and his pop star partner during their interview with host Jack Whitehall. Take a look.
Highly enjoying the person sitting behind Cheryl and Liam mouthing the words "CALL ME." #BRITs2018 pic.twitter.com/zVqhIq7cml— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 21, 2018
"Hello @NiallOfficial!!" #BRITs ??? pic.twitter.com/s9AstSSYeS— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2018
While viewers enjoyed the musician's on-screen antics, many were slow to recognize her as the bassist from HAIM. The three sisters were at the Brits as nominees for the International Group Award.
The oldest Haim sister — who, we should point out, has the Twitter handle "Jizzie McGuire" — happily outed herself as the "drunk woman" Twitter was talking about. She also clarified that she was not drunk, "just living my truth."
not drunk, just living my truth https://t.co/WTARWSCenR— Este Haim (@jizziemcguire) February 21, 2018
As Ireland's The Daily Edge reports, she got the opportunity to clear the air about her scene-stealing moment during an interview with her sisters on BBC Radio 1. With host Nick Grimshaw's help, she was able to call Cheryl on-air and offer her apologies (and congratulate the former Girls Aloud singer on the birth of her baby with Payne, Bear, who turns 1 in March).
"Some people on the internet are claiming that I may or may not have been, I don’t know, thumbing my nose, at the situation in front of me," Haim said as her sisters doubled over in laughter. "But I just wanted to let you know, there's no beef... we're all friends here."
Cheryl also got a personal invite to attend the Haim show this June. How could she possibly refuse?
