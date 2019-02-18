This Is What The Brit Awards Looked Like In 1999

It was a big year, only made bigger by the Brit Awards. Why? Because we have a feeling that this, the biggest annual music awards show in the country, might have peaked 20 years ago. Hear me out. These were the Top Of The Pops years. Live music was celebrated TV territory and there was none of this 'I'll just watch the best bits on YouTube and follow the rest on Twitter' malarkey. We were way more invested in our celebrities because we didn't really see or hear that much from them (social media, we're blaming you). So when events like the Brits came around, it always felt rather special to hear about a group of the world's biggest stars being popped in a room and given a load of free booze – you'll see how that worked out for Robbie Williams in a minute.