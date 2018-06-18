Beyoncé & Jay Z’s New Video Is A Major Lesson In Art History

When Beyoncé and Jay Z dropped Everything Is Love this weekend, they reminded us that they are untouchable. After all: who else can you imagine renting out the goddamn Louvre for a music video?
The star couple took us on a specially curated tour of the Parisian museum in their video for “APESHIT,” featuring everything from the Venus de Milo to the massive Galerie d’Apollon (which offered up a close-up of Bey’s star sign, Virgo). Over a dozen works were featured in the video — not to mention close-ups and detailed shots — and, as with everything Bey and Jay do, there’s so much more to it than just a gorgeous image.
Here, we unpack why the power duo may have included some of the artwork they chose in "APESHIT," and break down its historical meaning versus how the Carters use it.
Don't try this in the Louvre with a selfie stick.