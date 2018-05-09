Cara Delevingne's beauty evolution is as bold as her brows. While she's fairly new to the red carpet — she made her film debut in 2012's Anna Karenina — she's made up for lost time in a big way. Specifically, her ability to pivot from Old Hollywood waves to disco-inspired eyes to '90s-throwback lips and beyond with ease. All while keeping her enviable arches front and centre, naturally.
As an up-and-coming British fashion model back in 2010, Delevingne's go-to look included a subtly smoky eye and free-flowing blonde locks, but that has since given way to a parade of experimental beauty looks. Red lips? Mastered. Smoky eyes? Child's play. Cobalt-blue liner? Executed perfectly.
Despite being widely recognised in the beauty sphere for her look-at-me brows, we'll show that there are many more reasons to appreciate the British beauty’s dazzling evolution. Her best looks through the years, ahead.