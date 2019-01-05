Emma Watson Shares Her Thoughts On A Year Of Time's Up

View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who has been part of TIME'S UP over the past year. ? From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change. ? Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There's still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning.
Emma Watson has said she is feeling "optimistic" about a "fairer future" for women as the Time's Up movement turns a year old.
Watson has been a prominent supporter of the Hollywood-led campaign against sexual harassment, which has raised $22 million (£17.3 million) for women in the US seeking justice for sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.
In February 2018, Watson signed an open letter in which prominent members of the UK and Ireland film industry aligned themselves with the US movement. She also donated £1 million to a new Justice and Equality Fund for women in the UK and Ireland seeking justice for workplace sexual harassment and assault in the wake of #MeToo and Time's Up.
Now, in an Instagram post shared on 5th January, Watson gave thanks to everyone who has helped the Time's Up movement over the past 12 months.
"From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change," she wrote. "Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders."
Watson added: "There’s still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning."
Watson has also joined prominent women from the entertainment industry including Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross in sharing further reflections on a year of Time's Up with CNN.
"Personally, I feel Time's Up has helped cultivate a sense of community between women in my industry," Watson said, before acknowledging steps taken by the UK industry to prevent sexual harassment and assault.
"I feel more optimistic now that we have new tools and mechanisms in our industry to protect and safeguard people from harassment and abuse," she said. "The past year has seen a whole range of guidelines, standards and helplines introduced – such as the BFI bullying and harassment guidelines the UK industry has adopted, which means that a young actor or lighting assistant on set will hopefully have more of a sense of their rights, pathways of redress, means of support etc. than before."
Last February, Watson helped to launch the new BFI bullying and harassment guidelines with a video interview which you can watch below.
