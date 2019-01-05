Emma Watson Shares Her Thoughts On A Year Of Time's Up

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who has been part of TIME'S UP over the past year. ? From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change. ? Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning. ?? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ? See link in bio for some reflections on the journey of Time’s Up that I shared with @cnn.