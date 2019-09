The most important difference between the films lies in the way their stories are structured. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile appears as fascinated with its killer as those who have kept his myth alive all these years. As Ted, Efron gives a compelling performance that sucks the air right out of the room, leaving little oxygen for Elizabeth’s story to flourish. What’s more, we only see him commit one act of violence during the film, despite the fact that Bundy confessed to at least 28 murders during the period that the film covers. Because of that, it’s easy to buy into his act, to be seduced into thinking that there’s no way this clean cut, handsome white man could ever commit such heinous acts. The film doesn’t care to remind us what he is.