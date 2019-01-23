The four-part Netflix series, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, is poised to introduce a new generation to Bundy's heinous crimes. "The Netflix series is a cataloguing and deep dive into the cradle to grave of Ted Bundy, really dissecting his crimes and methodologies" said Berlinger. As if the subject matter weren't disturbing enough, Bundy narrates his crimes and his techniques himself. Woven throughout the documentary are interviews with Bundy recorded on death row by journalist Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth in 1980. In 1989, Aynesworth and Michaud fashioned heir 150 hours of taped interviews into the book Conversations with a Killer. When used in the documentary, the audio tapes forge a disturbing intimacy with Bundy.