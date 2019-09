The baby was also born during three retrogrades: Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto . Saturn retrograde means that the baby will be a little rebel ( just like his dad! ). “Venus squares Saturn retrograde which means the royal baby could be austere around matters of love and even lack confidence,” Stardust says. “Prince Harry will have a strong effect on how the royal baby conquers love — more importantly, self-love.” She adds, “ Saturn is the paternal figure , or father, and is in Capricorn (but retrograde). This means the child will be a rebel, have issues with authority and give Prince Harry a hard time — mostly due to revolting against his rules. “