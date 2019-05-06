Spring has sprung the world a new royal baby.
On 6th May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news via Instagram. The news was shared on social media after the palace confirmed that Markle had gone into labour early Monday morning.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the wrote. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."
It continued: "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose royal wedding last May was the event of the year, first announced they were expecting last October. During her pregnancy, Markle continued to travel for her planned previous engagements, even planning a baby shower in New York City in February. The baby was due in late April.
The couple did not reveal the sex of their baby — even sticking to a neutral color palette for the nursery — leading up to it birth, but many speculated that the two were raising the child to be gender fluid. Kensington Palace, however, was quit to knock the rumour calling the claims "false."
Most recently, reports out of England claimed that the baby was a girl, after a car with pink blankets hanging in the windows was seen driving near the couple's country Frogmore estate. But those were all wrong, since as we know now, the couple welcomed a baby boy. The name of their son has not yet been revealed, although internet sleuths have a few ideas.
