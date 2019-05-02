Did Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Just Get Married In Vegas?

What's more surprising than a certain Stark's actions at the Battle of Winterfell over the weekend? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding. According to E! News, the "Sucker" singer and the Game of Thrones star tied the knot in Vegas late Wednesday night, only hours after the pair arrived separately at the Billboard Music Awards.
E! News confirmed that, yes, Turner and Jonas did get their marriage license on May 1, suggesting this Vegas wedding is likely the real deal — though whether another ceremony or reception will take place later down the line is unclear. (Refinery29 has reached out to Jonas and Turner for comment.)
The big news was first revealed via Diplo's Instagram Story because, umm, sure! On Wednesday, the music producer shared video from the ceremony, which included Turner walking down the aisle in white and the alleged bride and groom exchanging ring pops instead of the traditional wedding bands.
In true Vegas wedding fashion, an Elvis impersonator officiated.
Though the pair keep things relatively low-key, they don't exactly hide their relationship from the world. Turner appeared in recent Jonas Brothers video "Sucker," along with sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. She also gushed over Jonas — without naming the "Cool" singer by name — in a recent interview with Glamour.
“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Turner revealed to the outlet. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."
Congrats to the happy couple! We're a sucker for your love.
