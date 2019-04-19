This Is How Netflix Will Finally Reveal Its Most Popular Shows

Netflix is known for being secretive about how many people are actually watching its content. Every so often, the streaming giant will release figures for an especially high-performing title – like when it trumpeted the fact that 45 million people had watched Bird Box in its first week, for example.
But generally, the best gauge we have on whether Netflix has launched a hit series or original film comes from the amount of social media – and real-life – discussion it's provoking. Remember when it felt as though everyone was talking about Sex Education at the start of the year?
However, Netflix has announced this week that it intends to start showing UK users Top 10 lists of the most popular titles across multiple categories.
"For those who want to watch what others are watching, this may make choosing titles even easier," Netflix execs explained in a letter to shareholders, Variety reports. "After a few months we’ll decide whether to end or expand the test."
At the moment, the Top 10 lists are being introduced on a trial basis, rather than as a permanent fixture. And Netflix still won't reveal specific "viewing figures", only which titles are proving especially popular to UK users.
"We’re trying to get to the place where we could be a lot more transparent both with our producers and with our customers, (who) a lot of times (are) influenced heavily by, 'What’s the world watching?’'" Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, added in a conference call with shareholders.
The "test" is due to begin on the UK content library this quarter, so we should expect to see Top 10 lists when we access Netflix in the coming weeks. Will Our Planet or Umbrella Academy be number one in the UK – or maybe that old faithful, Friends? We can look forward to finding out very soon.
