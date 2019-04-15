The Street Style Looks From Coachella That We Actually Want To Wear

Festival style is having a somewhat of a re-awakening. Of course, there will always be the tried and true denim cut-offs and crocheted dresses. But festival fatigue is real and after a few waves of boho style and fedoras, Coachella goers are ready for a change. That means bike shorts, clever co-ords, and lite brite colours (as a courtesy to your friends when they're trying to spot you in the crowd) are having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. The goal is to find clothing that feels special for the event, but is also wearable after your 3-day romp in the desert. Be OK with pushing yourself out of your comfort zone but don’t change who you are completely, just be festival-you.
Another Coachella trend we're hoping will stay around all season? Summer layering. It’s hot out there so guests are wearing clothing that will keep them cool, but will also helps ward off the nightly chill once the temps drop. We've spotted fuzzy jackets worn over bikini tops, tie-dye hoodies paired with shorts, and the list goes on. It's all about finding the balance between indulging and wearing smart clothing. Balance meaning: cocktails in the Rose Garden after seeing Childish Gambino, but also recover with celery juice the day afterwards.
Click through for the looks we’re wearing for Coachella and beyond. See you at Weekend 2 for more!