The Street Style Looks From Coachella That We Actually Want To Wear

Another Coachella trend we're hoping will stay around all season? Summer layering. It’s hot out there so guests are wearing clothing that will keep them cool, but will also helps ward off the nightly chill once the temps drop. We've spotted fuzzy jackets worn over bikini tops, tie-dye hoodies paired with shorts, and the list goes on. It's all about finding the balance between indulging and wearing smart clothing. Balance meaning: cocktails in the Rose Garden after seeing Childish Gambino, but also recover with celery juice the day afterwards.