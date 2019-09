Coachella Fashion Has Come A Long Way From Flower Crowns & Crop Tops

If you're anything like us, you love a good throwback photo. There's nothing better than scrolling back through your Instagram feed and seeing all the tragic outfit mistakes you've made throughout the years. After all, those fashion mishaps made your style what it is today. Well, that's essentially the case with Coachella fashion. For years, hoards of millennials have flown out to Indio, California to listen to Beyoncé and maybe catch a glimpse of Vanessa Hudgens, but the main event has always been the clothes